Lattice Capital Management LLC Purchases 480 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Lattice Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up about 0.2% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 210,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of ZTO traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.25. 111,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,920. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

