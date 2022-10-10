L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) is R.P. Boggs & Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

R.P. Boggs & Co. lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises 8.4% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.70.

NYSE:LHX traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,863. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.87 and its 200-day moving average is $236.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

