Kujira (KUJI) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Kujira has a market capitalization of $113.81 million and approximately $206,566.00 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00006656 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kujira has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kujira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003162 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069793 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10669637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Kujira

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 88,840,469 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 1.29220074 USD and is up 9.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $174,668.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kujira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kujira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.