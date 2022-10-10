Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.12

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 262508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADRNY shares. HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($32.14) target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.95.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is currently 28.91%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

