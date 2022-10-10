KILT Protocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $261,641.00 (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. KILT Protocol has a market cap of $71,739,502,704,024.90 billion and approximately $261,641.00 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT Protocol (KILT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. KILT Protocol has a current supply of 151,251,450 with 49,420,140 in circulation. The last known price of KILT Protocol is 0.63466471 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $81,299.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kilt.io/.”

