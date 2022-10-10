Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from €685.00 to €650.00. The company traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 142148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kering from €700.00 ($714.29) to €520.00 ($530.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Kering from €900.00 ($918.37) to €610.00 ($622.45) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €715.00 ($729.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kering from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.67.

Kering Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.97.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

