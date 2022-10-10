Keeps Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,430.00 (KVERSE)

Keeps Coin (KVERSE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Keeps Coin has a market capitalization of $27.33 million and approximately $12,430.00 worth of Keeps Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keeps Coin token can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keeps Coin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003161 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069758 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10664299 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Keeps Coin Profile

Keeps Coin’s launch date was April 25th, 2021. Keeps Coin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Keeps Coin’s official Twitter account is @keepscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keeps Coin is www.keepscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Keeps Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Keeps Coin (KVERSE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Keeps Coin has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Keeps Coin is 0.00969567 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $157,501.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.keepscoin.com/.”

