Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in CarMax by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in CarMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in CarMax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 38,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.00. 106,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.01. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

