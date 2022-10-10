Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $6,875,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 238,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 178,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.67. 267,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,947,132. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

