Kanawha Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,684 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,767. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $109.51 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.83.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

