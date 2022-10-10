Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $858,000 Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 781.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VAW stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.47. 10,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,108. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $201.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

