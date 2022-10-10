Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.54. 66,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,629. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

