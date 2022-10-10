Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $15.43 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.84. 1,609,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,151,254. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $53.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65.

