Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 803 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.84. The stock had a trading volume of 342,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.