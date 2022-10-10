JustCarbon Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.82 Million (JCG)

JustCarbon (JCG) traded down 54.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One JustCarbon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, JustCarbon has traded down 74.5% against the dollar. JustCarbon has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $24,480.00 worth of JustCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JustCarbon alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,127.08 or 0.99997308 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003531 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00045499 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00062718 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022662 BTC.

JustCarbon Profile

JustCarbon (JCG) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2022. JustCarbon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. JustCarbon’s official Twitter account is @justcarboncom. JustCarbon’s official website is www.justcarbon.com. JustCarbon’s official message board is medium.com/justcarboncom.

Buying and Selling JustCarbon

According to CryptoCompare, “JustCarbon (JCG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. JustCarbon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JustCarbon is 0.04218731 USD and is up 20.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,806.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.justcarbon.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustCarbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustCarbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustCarbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.