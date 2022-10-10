JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target to GBX 270

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ESYJY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.33) to GBX 805 ($9.73) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. HSBC lowered shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $567.86.

easyJet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,603. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

