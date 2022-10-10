JPEG’d Price Down 24% Over Last Week (JPEG)

JPEG’d (JPEG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One JPEG’d token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, JPEG’d has traded down 24% against the dollar. JPEG’d has a total market capitalization of $38.17 million and approximately $458,621.00 worth of JPEG’d was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JPEG’d

JPEG’d was first traded on November 9th, 2021. JPEG’d’s total supply is 69,420,000,000 tokens. JPEG’d’s official Twitter account is @jpegd_69. JPEG’d’s official message board is medium.com/@jpegd. The official website for JPEG’d is jpegd.io.

JPEG’d Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JPEG’d (JPEG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. JPEG’d has a current supply of 69,420,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JPEG’d is 0.00065262 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $524,410.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jpegd.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JPEG’d directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JPEG’d should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JPEG’d using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

