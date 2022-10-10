Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 4.92% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $39,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37,910.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,584,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,485 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 995,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 187,045 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 977,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 455,167 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 255,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 480,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 132,156 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

JMBS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.46. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,225. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.98. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

