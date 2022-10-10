James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Trading Up 4.1%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $22.18. Approximately 245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 244,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JRVR. StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

James River Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $841.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 163.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 857,178 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter worth $13,876,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in James River Group by 663.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 524,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,997,000 after buying an additional 455,800 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,446,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the first quarter valued at $7,116,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James River Group

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

