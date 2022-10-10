iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $73.00

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.00 and last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 8790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.71.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.96.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.