iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is Clarity Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,251 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 11.7% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC owned 2.64% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $53,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

