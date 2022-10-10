iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 656.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 4.7% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.72. 427,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

