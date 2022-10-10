iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.58

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.58 and last traded at $57.65, with a volume of 88031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.37.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.81.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.