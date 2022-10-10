iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 591,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,678 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $62,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.30. 142,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,980. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $116.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.53.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

