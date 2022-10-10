iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,563 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 1.51% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $30,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.97. 13,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,037. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.94. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $99.90 and a 1 year high of $136.75.

