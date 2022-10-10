iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Trimmed by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,509 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $634,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 112,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,215 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.67. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

