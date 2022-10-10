iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Boosted by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.4% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.34. 3,106,425 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average of $72.67. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

