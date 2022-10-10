iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 0.8% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.85. 41,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,487. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.47.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

