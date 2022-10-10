iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.06

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.06 and last traded at $42.26, with a volume of 3044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,907 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,759,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,291,000 after acquiring an additional 387,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 215.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 323,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 826.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 361,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 322,350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

