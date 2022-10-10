iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.83. 13,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,445. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

