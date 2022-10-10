iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Modera Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.4% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $71,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.48. 12,048,307 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

