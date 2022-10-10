iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,585 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 2.77% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,623,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 129,236 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,397,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,891. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $57.12.

