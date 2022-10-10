iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $94.36

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.36 and last traded at $94.45, with a volume of 94892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.22.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average is $102.04.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEF. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

