iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $67,355,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 94,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after buying an additional 21,587 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $236,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.02. 85,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,598. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average is $82.61. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.