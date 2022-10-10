Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.78

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 23718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

