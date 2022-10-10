Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Northland Securities

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Northland Securities from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 105.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INTC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.16.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $25.25. 652,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,770,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.