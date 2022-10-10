Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 13,891 shares.The stock last traded at $48.20 and had previously closed at $48.13.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $1.84. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Industrias Bachoco

About Industrias Bachoco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBA. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 1st quarter worth about $7,188,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 151,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

