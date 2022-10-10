Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 13,891 shares.The stock last traded at $48.20 and had previously closed at $48.13.
Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.70.
Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $1.84. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Industrias Bachoco
About Industrias Bachoco
Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industrias Bachoco (IBA)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.