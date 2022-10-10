IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $28.38

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.38, but opened at $29.03. IES shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands.

IES Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a market cap of $606.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Matthew J. Simmes acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 62,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

About IES

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of IES by 64.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of IES by 31.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 23.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IES by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in shares of IES by 32.3% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

