IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $28.38

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.38, but opened at $29.03. IES shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a market cap of $606.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
In related news, COO Matthew J. Simmes acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 62,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
