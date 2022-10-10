Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.75

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

Hino Motors Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

