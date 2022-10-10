Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) fell 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.92. 32,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,099,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $57,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $57,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $60,594.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,635.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,716 shares of company stock valued at $190,709. Company insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $51,506,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 825,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 59.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 624,127 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

