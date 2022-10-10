Hightower 6M Holding LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $26.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $433.76. The company had a trading volume of 100,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,198. The company has a fifty day moving average of $510.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.64 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.