Highstreet (HIGH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.44 Million

Highstreet (HIGH) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Highstreet has a total market cap of $30.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Highstreet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Highstreet has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Highstreet token can currently be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00007753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Highstreet alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003161 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069758 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10664299 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Highstreet

Highstreet’s genesis date was October 14th, 2021. Highstreet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,304,000 tokens. The official website for Highstreet is highstreet.market. Highstreet’s official Twitter account is @highstreetworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Highstreet is medium.com/highstreet-market. The Reddit community for Highstreet is https://reddit.com/r/highstreetworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Highstreet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Highstreet (HIGH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Highstreet has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 12,302,500 in circulation. The last known price of Highstreet is 1.54301428 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $4,259,921.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://highstreet.market.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Highstreet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Highstreet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Highstreet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Highstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Highstreet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.