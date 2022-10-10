Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.47

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.47 and last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 75006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEINY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Heineken from €125.00 ($127.55) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Heineken from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heineken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.66.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.1973 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

