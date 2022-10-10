Hedron Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Hedron has a market capitalization of $153.06 million and $1.44 million worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hedron has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hedron

Hedron launched on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hedron has a current supply of 70,730,351,010,685.6 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hedron is 0.00000394 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $651,890.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hedron.pro.”

