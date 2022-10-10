Hanu Yokia (HANU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19,236.00

Hanu Yokia (HANU) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Hanu Yokia token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hanu Yokia has a market cap of $41.00 million and $19,236.00 worth of Hanu Yokia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hanu Yokia has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hanu Yokia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003172 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069804 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10671420 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hanu Yokia Token Profile

Hanu Yokia’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. Hanu Yokia’s total supply is 593,279,012,345,679 tokens. Hanu Yokia’s official Twitter account is @goji_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hanu Yokia is https://reddit.com/r/gojicrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hanu Yokia’s official website is gojicrypto.com.

Hanu Yokia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hanu Yokia (HANU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hanu Yokia has a current supply of 593,279,012,345,679 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hanu Yokia is 0.00000006 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $125.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gojicrypto.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hanu Yokia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hanu Yokia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hanu Yokia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hanu Yokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hanu Yokia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.