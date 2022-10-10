Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,034 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 765,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 486,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 487,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $53.48. 12,048,307 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

