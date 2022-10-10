Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires 755 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

MBB stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.84. The stock had a trading volume of 42,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,487. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $108.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

