Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.43

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 76822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $739.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 16.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

