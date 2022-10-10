GeniuX Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. GeniuX has a total market capitalization of $118.40 million and $157,281.00 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeniuX token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GeniuX has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003169 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069793 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10669637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About GeniuX

GeniuX’s launch date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com.

GeniuX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GeniuX (IUX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. GeniuX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GeniuX is 0.12088518 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $178,292.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://genius-assets.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeniuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

