Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,259 JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 3,045.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of JIG traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,045. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.09.

